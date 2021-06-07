WHALE Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $11.70 or 0.00033077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $68.61 million and approximately $431,405.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00283278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00251863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.49 or 0.01165819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,497.89 or 1.00328638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

