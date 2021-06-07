White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) vs. RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Financial Comparison

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. RenaissanceRe pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. White Mountains Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and RenaissanceRe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $1.18 billion 2.96 $708.70 million N/A N/A RenaissanceRe $5.17 billion 1.44 $762.41 million $0.12 1,250.08

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for White Mountains Insurance Group and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A RenaissanceRe 1 2 2 0 2.20

RenaissanceRe has a consensus price target of $191.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.72%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group 53.75% 0.29% 0.20% RenaissanceRe 10.74% 0.22% 0.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to various sectors, such as specialty transportation, real estate, social services, and pet. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to boutique asset and wealth managers for generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. This segment also operates MediaAlpha, a customer acquisition technology platform that facilitates real-time transactions between buyers and sellers of consumer referrals primarily in the property and casualty, health, and life insurance verticals. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

