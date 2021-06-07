WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $870.89 million and approximately $28.49 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003545 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028490 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009709 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 926,647,050 coins and its circulating supply is 726,647,049 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.