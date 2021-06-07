Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $812.93 on Top Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $812.93 or 0.02473487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $331,337.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00229444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.01126407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.53 or 0.99588694 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

