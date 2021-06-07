Wilder World Trading Down 23% Over Last Week (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $365,644.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00026277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.82 or 0.01012626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.79 or 0.09793207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00051444 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.