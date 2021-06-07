William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL) shot up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.51. 500 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.42.

William H. Sadlier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SADL)

William H. Sadlier, Inc publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

