William Joe Williams Sells 7,022 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,498. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.