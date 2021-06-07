WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Purchases $560,800.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.80. 126,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WSC. Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,760,000 after buying an additional 89,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,516,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after buying an additional 551,954 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.