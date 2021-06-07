WINk (WIN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00572164 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.