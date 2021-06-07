WINkLink (WIN) Market Capitalization Hits $340.63 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $340.63 million and approximately $35.13 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00267769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00229473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.01123169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32,682.96 or 0.99559383 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

