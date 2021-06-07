Wootrade Price Up 68.5% Over Last 7 Days (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Wootrade has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wootrade coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wootrade has a total market cap of $317.72 million and $90.25 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wootrade

Wootrade (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 coins and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 coins. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

