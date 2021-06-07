World Token (WORLD) Price Tops $0.0937

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, World Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $139,433.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00065014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00272833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00245963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.21 or 0.01136880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,712.20 or 0.99753856 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,682,569 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

