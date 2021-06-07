WPP (NYSE:WPP) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.29

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.29 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

WPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter worth $32,470,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 440,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WPP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the period. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

