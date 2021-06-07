Wrapped NXM 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.57 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $74.81 or 0.00218429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $125.45 million and $21.57 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00026677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.41 or 0.01020231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.60 or 0.09853256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.