X-CASH Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. X-CASH has a market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $51,048.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000162 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00027137 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 112.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,937,982,648 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.