xBTC Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One xBTC coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. xBTC has a market cap of $1.65 million and $18,143.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00283278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00251863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.49 or 0.01165819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,497.89 or 1.00328638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 8,074,552 coins and its circulating supply is 5,745,917 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars.

