XMON (XMON) Price Reaches $694.20 on Top Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $694.20 or 0.02094535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $123,745.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00272102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00223326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.01121876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,043.94 or 0.99699936 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

