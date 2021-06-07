Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Sells $1,017,804.54 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,017,804.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,564,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $244,152.48.

On Friday, May 28th, Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $908,500.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 303,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,815. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

