YENTEN (YTN) 1-Day Volume Hits $26.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $142,873.69 and $26.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,636.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.89 or 0.07590122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.23 or 0.01793734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00486576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00175549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.21 or 0.00761044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.05 or 0.00491190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00411867 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.