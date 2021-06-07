YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Position Increased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of YETI worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in YETI by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $2.84 on Monday, hitting $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,822. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock worth $18,804,462. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

