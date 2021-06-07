YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.05

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.05 and last traded at $91.93, with a volume of 74513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.71.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

