YIELD App One Day Volume Reaches $407,871.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $36.52 million and approximately $407,871.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00076414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.01061389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.07 or 0.10304037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00053744 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 108,552,217 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

