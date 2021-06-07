Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $118,181.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

