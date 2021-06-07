YOU COIN (YOU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $853,324.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $853,324.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

