Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of ($1.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

CMLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $11.00. 1,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $224.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

