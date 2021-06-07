Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of ONCR stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. 6,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,113. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $439.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $376,173.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 46,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,344 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

