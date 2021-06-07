Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.03. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SHEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.94. 125,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,708. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at $365,588.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

