Zacks: Analysts Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.27. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 223.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

ACEL opened at $12.88 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $155,269.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,212,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,460,632.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,373. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

