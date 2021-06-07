Zacks: Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.16. 345,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,311. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.