Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTXR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 967,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 489.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 709,258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 158,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

CTXR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. 11,334,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,564,943. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $345.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.