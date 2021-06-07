Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.82. 207,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,474,934. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

