Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Meritor posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTOR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 735,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,787. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30. Meritor has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

