Zap Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $18.09 million and $56,036.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zap has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

