Zcoin (XZC) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,636.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.89 or 0.07590122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.23 or 0.01793734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00486576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00175549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.21 or 0.00761044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.05 or 0.00491190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00411867 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.