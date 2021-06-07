Zealium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Zealium has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $41,635.77 and $7.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.81 or 0.00609933 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,438,560 coins and its circulating supply is 16,438,560 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.