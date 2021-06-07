Zeepin Reaches Market Capitalization of $466,760.79 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $466,760.79 and $74,790.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00275742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00242879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.31 or 0.01146326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,838.77 or 1.00411400 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

