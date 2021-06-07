Zenfuse Reaches Market Cap of $4.73 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $245,838.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.01042771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.14 or 0.10081910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052994 BTC.

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,669,349 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

