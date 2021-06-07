Zero Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $56,697.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.47 or 0.00406751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00259974 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015428 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00150497 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004357 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,091,675 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

