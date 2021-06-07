Zero Utility Token Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $978.42 or 0.02760116 BTC on major exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $947,852.05 and approximately $4,260.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00075421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00026918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.01041807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.44 or 0.10072170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00052817 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

