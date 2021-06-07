Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Capitalization Reaches $289,372.81

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $289,372.81 and $156.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00072886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00026424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.04 or 0.00985939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.00 or 0.09788333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050259 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.