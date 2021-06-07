ZeuxCoin Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $171,110.47 and approximately $64.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00026333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.82 or 0.00996640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.55 or 0.09849141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050995 BTC.

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

