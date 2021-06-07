Zilla 1-Day Volume Tops $4,087.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Zilla has a market cap of $231,737.82 and $4,087.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00026315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.52 or 0.01038496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.56 or 0.09850042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00052816 BTC.

ZLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

