Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $135.18 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $135.18 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00122308 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002228 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.91 or 0.00901419 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,650,148,524 coins and its circulating supply is 11,358,681,371 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.