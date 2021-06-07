ZINC Trading Down 32.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $76,024.90 and $30.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00077155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.82 or 0.01068494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.00 or 0.10360644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00054034 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

