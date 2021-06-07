ZKSwap Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002420 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $161.47 million and $9.43 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00065024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00275754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00241964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.47 or 0.01137535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,690.30 or 0.99680942 BTC.

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

