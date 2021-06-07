Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total transaction of $2,154,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total transaction of $2,214,082.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $2,169,125.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,114.00.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $6.66 on Monday, hitting $342.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,788. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.66 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.30.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.65.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

