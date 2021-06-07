Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19.

On Monday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total transaction of $818,843.47.

On Monday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74.

On Monday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65.

On Monday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $6.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.66. 4,482,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,788. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.30. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.66 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,956,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

