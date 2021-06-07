Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) CEO Steven Lo Sells 13,158 Shares

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) CEO Steven Lo sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $10,657.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZSAN traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,267,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.80.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

