ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Down 11.4% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $809,367.70 and approximately $52,424.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00064070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00267529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00230767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.49 or 0.01125454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,895.76 or 1.00198747 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

