ZUM TOKEN 24 Hour Volume Hits $124,482.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 349.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $350,952.86 and $124,482.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $242.97 or 0.00740076 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003147 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 76,429,169,391 coins and its circulating supply is 14,116,443,105 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.